Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 113,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $31,020.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTR opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

