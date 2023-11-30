Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,560 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.