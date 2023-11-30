Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PagerDuty worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,335,000 after acquiring an additional 549,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,883,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 242,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 126,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,493,000 after buying an additional 55,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.8 %

PD stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.