Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MHI opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,168.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,377,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,141,450.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 527,720 shares of company stock worth $3,899,362.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

