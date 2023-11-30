Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 181.0% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $16.75.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

