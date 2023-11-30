Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EHI stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.