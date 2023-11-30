Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.5 %

LSCC opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.