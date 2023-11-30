Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.2 %

TTWO opened at $157.01 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $158.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

