Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $157.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $158.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

