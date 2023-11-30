Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 192.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $2,721,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $380.52 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.38 and a twelve month high of $406.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.35 and a 200 day moving average of $362.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

