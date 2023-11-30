Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $748,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter.

PZC stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

