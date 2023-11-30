Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

