Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 109,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 235,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MUE opened at $9.75 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

