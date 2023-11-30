Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,099,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 846,470 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

