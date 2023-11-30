Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

NYSE:HR opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

