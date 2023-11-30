Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

