Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AWK opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

