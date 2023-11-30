Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 71,627 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Knife River at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $516,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knife River

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.