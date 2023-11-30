Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $175.47 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,680. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

