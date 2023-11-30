Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,060,000 after buying an additional 765,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

