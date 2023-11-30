Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 55,663 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,663 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX opened at $8.65 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

