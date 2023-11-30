Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 192.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $380.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $406.08.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

