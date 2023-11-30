Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 10,497 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PagerDuty worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

