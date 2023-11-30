Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

