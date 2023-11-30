Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 31,283 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Antero Resources worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 765.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 1,197,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $5,726,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.