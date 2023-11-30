Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,438 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Itron worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Itron by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,060 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.