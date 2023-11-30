Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 22,488 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,488 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after acquiring an additional 883,215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,687,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Coty by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.