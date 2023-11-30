Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 16,903 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. State Street Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after buying an additional 1,010,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after buying an additional 988,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,253,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 143.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

