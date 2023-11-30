Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

