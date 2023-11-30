Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,309,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,605,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,484,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SIG opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,582 shares of company stock worth $7,879,519 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIG

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.