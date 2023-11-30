Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 345 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Visteon worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $68,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $121.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.25. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

