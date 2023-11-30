Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.53 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 294.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,894 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

