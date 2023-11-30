Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.46 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,652,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after buying an additional 195,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,041,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,692,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 361.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,768,000 after buying an additional 3,049,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

REZI stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.