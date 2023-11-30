Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.28 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Arcosa worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 152.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 315.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $79.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 3.40%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

