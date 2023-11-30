Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Olin worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $53,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Olin by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

