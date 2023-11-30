Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Globe Life by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

View Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.