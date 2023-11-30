Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 515,777 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515,777 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Iridium Communications worth $123,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 43,956.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 109,891 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 128,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IRDM opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

