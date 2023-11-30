Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of ChampionX worth $126,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,008,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after purchasing an additional 799,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,814,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,619,000 after purchasing an additional 144,577 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.41 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

