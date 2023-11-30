Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Unum Group worth $138,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 545,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 340,969 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3,364.0% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

