Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,254 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $124,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $156.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

