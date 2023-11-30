Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of TopBuild worth $138,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 90.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 12.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 17.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TopBuild by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.27.

BLD stock opened at $294.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $145.32 and a 12 month high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

