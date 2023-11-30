Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $122,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Bank of America boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,207 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

