Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Atkore worth $135,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $127.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

