Geode Capital Management LLC Has $137.87 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,679 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $137,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $346.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.90 and a 1-year high of $457.73. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,536 shares of company stock worth $2,383,259. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

