Geode Capital Management LLC Has $136.50 Million Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,890 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $136,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,759,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

APLS stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,613 shares of company stock worth $9,218,968 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.