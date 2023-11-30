Geode Capital Management LLC Has $135.88 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,745 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of RenaissanceRe worth $135,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $211.13 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.27) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

