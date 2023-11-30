Geode Capital Management LLC Has $134.84 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Paylocity worth $134,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total value of $730,858.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total value of $730,858.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total transaction of $103,862.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,484 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Paylocity Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $155.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

