Geode Capital Management LLC Has $134.75 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,384 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Tetra Tech worth $134,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 92.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $173.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.25.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 906 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $149,055.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $4,625,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

