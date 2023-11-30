Geode Capital Management LLC Has $133.94 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,925 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Equitable worth $133,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Equitable by 52.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 236.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQH opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

