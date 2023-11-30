Geode Capital Management LLC Has $129.45 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of KBR worth $129,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in KBR by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

KBR stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.18%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

